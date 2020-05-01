16221 East 17th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #969068.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Norfolk will welcome you with 950 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is off street.



Enjoy the weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, such as High Line Canal Trail and Norfolf Glen Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Target, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #969068.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.