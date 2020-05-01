All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
16221 East 17th Place
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:00 PM

16221 East 17th Place

16221 East 17th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16221 East 17th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Norfolk Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #969068.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Norfolk will welcome you with 950 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is off street.

Enjoy the weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, such as High Line Canal Trail and Norfolf Glen Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, Target, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #969068.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16221 East 17th Place have any available units?
16221 East 17th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16221 East 17th Place have?
Some of 16221 East 17th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16221 East 17th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16221 East 17th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16221 East 17th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16221 East 17th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16221 East 17th Place offer parking?
Yes, 16221 East 17th Place offers parking.
Does 16221 East 17th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16221 East 17th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16221 East 17th Place have a pool?
No, 16221 East 17th Place does not have a pool.
Does 16221 East 17th Place have accessible units?
No, 16221 East 17th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16221 East 17th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16221 East 17th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
