16206 E Utah Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright Tri level home 3Bd/ 2B w yard - Property Id: 171761



Beautiful Bright home, new remodeled Kitchen with large 21 cf refridgerator, super quiet dishwasher, lots of cabinet space! Two main bedroom and bath upper floor,

main floor is living room, family room lower with bath room and bedroom with laundry washer dryer included!

Great back yard with deck, Central air conditioning!

Garage. Quiet Cal de sac and quiet neighborhood.

Close to bike trails, parks and recreation center.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171761

Property Id 171761



(RLNE5373416)