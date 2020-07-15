All apartments in Aurora
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

16206 E Utah Pl

16206 East Utah Place · No Longer Available
Location

16206 East Utah Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright Tri level home 3Bd/ 2B w yard - Property Id: 171761

Beautiful Bright home, new remodeled Kitchen with large 21 cf refridgerator, super quiet dishwasher, lots of cabinet space! Two main bedroom and bath upper floor,
main floor is living room, family room lower with bath room and bedroom with laundry washer dryer included!
Great back yard with deck, Central air conditioning!
Garage. Quiet Cal de sac and quiet neighborhood.
Close to bike trails, parks and recreation center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171761
Property Id 171761

(RLNE5373416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16206 E Utah Pl have any available units?
16206 E Utah Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16206 E Utah Pl have?
Some of 16206 E Utah Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16206 E Utah Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16206 E Utah Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16206 E Utah Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16206 E Utah Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16206 E Utah Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16206 E Utah Pl offers parking.
Does 16206 E Utah Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16206 E Utah Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16206 E Utah Pl have a pool?
No, 16206 E Utah Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16206 E Utah Pl have accessible units?
No, 16206 E Utah Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16206 E Utah Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16206 E Utah Pl has units with dishwashers.
