Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

16188 East Harvard Avenue

16188 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16188 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Kingsborough

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16188 East Harvard Avenue have any available units?
16188 East Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 16188 East Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16188 East Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16188 East Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16188 East Harvard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16188 East Harvard Avenue offer parking?
No, 16188 East Harvard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16188 East Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16188 East Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16188 East Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 16188 East Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16188 East Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16188 East Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16188 East Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16188 East Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16188 East Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16188 East Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
