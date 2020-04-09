All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15962 East Princeton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15962 East Princeton Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:41 PM

15962 East Princeton Avenue

15962 East Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15962 East Princeton Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $750 gift card with a 12 month lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15962 East Princeton Avenue have any available units?
15962 East Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15962 East Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15962 East Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15962 East Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15962 East Princeton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15962 East Princeton Avenue offer parking?
No, 15962 East Princeton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15962 East Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15962 East Princeton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15962 East Princeton Avenue have a pool?
No, 15962 East Princeton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15962 East Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15962 East Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15962 East Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15962 East Princeton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15962 East Princeton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15962 East Princeton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College