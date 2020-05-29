1585 Moline Street

Amenities

*** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED***



Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800 square feet of living space, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has an open floor plan and contains the major appliances, tile flooring, and tons of wood cabinets for storage. Beautiful hardwood flooring runs throughout this unit, paired with many windows keeping the space feeling airy and bright. Just behind the unit is a small outdoor area that is great for enjoying your morning coffee or catching some fresh air. The location of this apartment is unbeatable with UC Health / Anschutz Medical / Fitzsimons Medical centers and countless restaurants and shops all within walking distance. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to all local bus lines, light rail stations, and I-225. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets - No

Section 8 - Yes

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven

Utilities included - Water, Sewer, Trash, and Heat

Parking - Street Parking

School District - Adams-Arapahoe



This property will be available by the beginning of July. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



