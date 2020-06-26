15840 E Mansfield Ave

Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with over 1500 sq. ft. of living space. It has 2 large living rooms, formal dining area and fireplace, eat-in kitchen and attached 2-car garage with opener. There is no basement .
The large fenced in backyard is perfect for relaxing!
**Washer and dryer hookups only**
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave
Pets: accepted with owner approval. If approved, $350.00 pet deposit per pet.
**Property does not accept Section 8**
Located off E Hampden and Chambers Rd. in the Mission Viejo Neighborhood
Please call/text Christine to schedule a showing. 720-469-9116 Please also visit our website, www.newagere.com for our other available listings