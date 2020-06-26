All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 15840 E Mansfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
15840 E Mansfield Ave
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

15840 E Mansfield Ave

15840 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15840 East Mansfield Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with over 1500 sq. ft. of living space. It has 2 large living rooms, formal dining area and fireplace, eat-in kitchen and attached 2-car garage with opener. There is no basement .

The large fenced in backyard is perfect for relaxing!

**Washer and dryer hookups only**
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave

Pets: accepted with owner approval. If approved, $350.00 pet deposit per pet.

**Property does not accept Section 8**

Located off E Hampden and Chambers Rd. in the Mission Viejo Neighborhood

Please call/text Christine to schedule a showing. 720-469-9116 Please also visit our website, www.newagere.com for our other available listings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15840 E Mansfield Ave have any available units?
15840 E Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15840 E Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 15840 E Mansfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15840 E Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15840 E Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15840 E Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15840 E Mansfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15840 E Mansfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15840 E Mansfield Ave offers parking.
Does 15840 E Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15840 E Mansfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15840 E Mansfield Ave have a pool?
No, 15840 E Mansfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15840 E Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 15840 E Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15840 E Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15840 E Mansfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College