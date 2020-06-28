All apartments in Aurora
1563 South Nile Court

1563 South Nile Court
Location

1563 South Nile Court, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful Aurora home. Spacious 4 bed 4 bath home in desirable neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen that opens to the dining and living room making it a great home to entertain in. The home has two living rooms as well. Home is centrally located in Aurora. Large garage. Located in Cherry Creek school district. Schedule your tour today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 South Nile Court have any available units?
1563 South Nile Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1563 South Nile Court currently offering any rent specials?
1563 South Nile Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 South Nile Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1563 South Nile Court is pet friendly.
Does 1563 South Nile Court offer parking?
Yes, 1563 South Nile Court offers parking.
Does 1563 South Nile Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 South Nile Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 South Nile Court have a pool?
No, 1563 South Nile Court does not have a pool.
Does 1563 South Nile Court have accessible units?
No, 1563 South Nile Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 South Nile Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1563 South Nile Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1563 South Nile Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1563 South Nile Court does not have units with air conditioning.
