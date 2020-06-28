1563 South Nile Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful Aurora home. Spacious 4 bed 4 bath home in desirable neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen that opens to the dining and living room making it a great home to entertain in. The home has two living rooms as well. Home is centrally located in Aurora. Large garage. Located in Cherry Creek school district. Schedule your tour today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.