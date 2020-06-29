All apartments in Aurora
15594 E. Floyd Ave
15594 E. Floyd Ave

15594 East Floyd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15594 East Floyd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
-Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath house.
-Attached 2 car garage
-Stainless steel appliances
-Large Fenced Back Yard

Text Ben for showings at 7209350453

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15594 E. Floyd Ave have any available units?
15594 E. Floyd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15594 E. Floyd Ave have?
Some of 15594 E. Floyd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15594 E. Floyd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15594 E. Floyd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15594 E. Floyd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15594 E. Floyd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15594 E. Floyd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15594 E. Floyd Ave offers parking.
Does 15594 E. Floyd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15594 E. Floyd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15594 E. Floyd Ave have a pool?
No, 15594 E. Floyd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15594 E. Floyd Ave have accessible units?
No, 15594 E. Floyd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15594 E. Floyd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15594 E. Floyd Ave has units with dishwashers.

