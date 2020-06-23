Amenities

155 Dearborn Cir Available 03/20/19 Nice Unique patio Home - Must see! - Allow me to show you this lovely patio home in an HOA community!



It features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a huge open layout, 1704 sq ft!! 2-car detached garage, A/C, washer and dryer included!



This home has a Huge open loft upstairs with fireplace :) and on the main level you have the master bedroom with a master bathroom with walk in closet. The second bedroom and hallway bath, plus the washer and dryer. Vaulted ceilings to living room area, with kitchen dining area and two exits to back patio area... one from the master and one from the dining area.

downstairs you will find a finished basement with a half bath



Exterior maintenance hoa maintained, plus water sewer trash all included in rent



The community has a pool, clubhouse



Available for Move in March 20th



We do a full credit and background check, to include rental check and employment verification- everyone to reside in the unit over the age of 18 will need to submit an application, cost per application is $40.00



PETS- are considered on a case by case basis



Minimum Requirements:

clean rental history free of any evictions

$1850/mo.

1 year minimum lease

$1850.00 security deposit

tenants pays gas and electric



Contact Jena to schedule a showing at 720-298-2556

www.beaconpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE2377003)