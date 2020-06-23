All apartments in Aurora
155 Dearborn Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

155 Dearborn Cir

155 South Dearborn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

155 South Dearborn Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
155 Dearborn Cir Available 03/20/19 Nice Unique patio Home - Must see! - Allow me to show you this lovely patio home in an HOA community!

It features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a huge open layout, 1704 sq ft!! 2-car detached garage, A/C, washer and dryer included!

This home has a Huge open loft upstairs with fireplace :) and on the main level you have the master bedroom with a master bathroom with walk in closet. The second bedroom and hallway bath, plus the washer and dryer. Vaulted ceilings to living room area, with kitchen dining area and two exits to back patio area... one from the master and one from the dining area.
downstairs you will find a finished basement with a half bath

Exterior maintenance hoa maintained, plus water sewer trash all included in rent

The community has a pool, clubhouse

Available for Move in March 20th

We do a full credit and background check, to include rental check and employment verification- everyone to reside in the unit over the age of 18 will need to submit an application, cost per application is $40.00

PETS- are considered on a case by case basis

Minimum Requirements:
clean rental history free of any evictions
$1850/mo.
1 year minimum lease
$1850.00 security deposit
tenants pays gas and electric

Contact Jena to schedule a showing at 720-298-2556
www.beaconpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE2377003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

