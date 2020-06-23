Amenities
155 Dearborn Cir Available 03/20/19 Nice Unique patio Home - Must see! - Allow me to show you this lovely patio home in an HOA community!
It features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a huge open layout, 1704 sq ft!! 2-car detached garage, A/C, washer and dryer included!
This home has a Huge open loft upstairs with fireplace :) and on the main level you have the master bedroom with a master bathroom with walk in closet. The second bedroom and hallway bath, plus the washer and dryer. Vaulted ceilings to living room area, with kitchen dining area and two exits to back patio area... one from the master and one from the dining area.
downstairs you will find a finished basement with a half bath
Exterior maintenance hoa maintained, plus water sewer trash all included in rent
The community has a pool, clubhouse
Available for Move in March 20th
We do a full credit and background check, to include rental check and employment verification- everyone to reside in the unit over the age of 18 will need to submit an application, cost per application is $40.00
PETS- are considered on a case by case basis
Minimum Requirements:
clean rental history free of any evictions
$1850/mo.
1 year minimum lease
$1850.00 security deposit
tenants pays gas and electric
Contact Jena to schedule a showing at 720-298-2556
www.beaconpropertymanagement.com
(RLNE2377003)