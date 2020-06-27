All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
15498 East Oxford Avenue
15498 East Oxford Avenue

Location

15498 East Oxford Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Aurora! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15498 East Oxford Avenue have any available units?
15498 East Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15498 East Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15498 East Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15498 East Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15498 East Oxford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15498 East Oxford Avenue offer parking?
No, 15498 East Oxford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15498 East Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15498 East Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15498 East Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 15498 East Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15498 East Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15498 East Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15498 East Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15498 East Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15498 East Oxford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15498 East Oxford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
