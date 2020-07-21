All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

1549 S Florence Ct. #605

1549 South Florence Court · No Longer Available
Location

1549 South Florence Court, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1549 S Florence Ct. #605 Available 10/01/19 Beautiful Townhome - Great Location - Garage Included - 2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage
Plus Reserved Parking
Beautiful Kitchen
Oversized Pantry
New Stainless Appliances
Washer & Dryer Included - 2nd Floor Laundry
Gas Fireplace With Travertine Tile Surround
Covered Patio
Superb 2-Story Floorplan
2nd Floor Laundry
Central Air
Great Community With Pool -
Walk to Costco :)

Small (under 40lb) dog or a cat allowed, with an additional $350 pet deposit and $20/mo/pet pet rent.

Call 303-750-2900 ext 1002 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5122652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 have any available units?
1549 S Florence Ct. #605 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 have?
Some of 1549 S Florence Ct. #605's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 currently offering any rent specials?
1549 S Florence Ct. #605 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 is pet friendly.
Does 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 offer parking?
Yes, 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 offers parking.
Does 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 have a pool?
Yes, 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 has a pool.
Does 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 have accessible units?
No, 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 S Florence Ct. #605 does not have units with dishwashers.
