Amenities
1549 S Florence Ct. #605 Available 10/01/19 Beautiful Townhome - Great Location - Garage Included - 2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage
Plus Reserved Parking
Beautiful Kitchen
Oversized Pantry
New Stainless Appliances
Washer & Dryer Included - 2nd Floor Laundry
Gas Fireplace With Travertine Tile Surround
Covered Patio
Superb 2-Story Floorplan
2nd Floor Laundry
Central Air
Great Community With Pool -
Walk to Costco :)
Small (under 40lb) dog or a cat allowed, with an additional $350 pet deposit and $20/mo/pet pet rent.
Call 303-750-2900 ext 1002 to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE5122652)