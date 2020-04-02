All apartments in Aurora
15485 E Louisiana Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:45 AM

15485 E Louisiana Ave

15485 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15485 East Louisiana Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2bed 1 1/2 bath townhouse.
Cozy fireplace, 2 levels, small private backyard. Pet friendly. Near local schools and shopping centers. For more information contact Nathan at Nathan@woodruffpm.com or 720-325-2355.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15485 E Louisiana Ave have any available units?
15485 E Louisiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 15485 E Louisiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15485 E Louisiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15485 E Louisiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15485 E Louisiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15485 E Louisiana Ave offer parking?
No, 15485 E Louisiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15485 E Louisiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15485 E Louisiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15485 E Louisiana Ave have a pool?
No, 15485 E Louisiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15485 E Louisiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 15485 E Louisiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15485 E Louisiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15485 E Louisiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15485 E Louisiana Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15485 E Louisiana Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
