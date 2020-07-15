1535 South Florence Way

Amenities
Great unit at the The Flats at Fulton Court in Aurora!
Newer Carpet,
Gas fireplace,
Walk in closet off master with large master bath,
Private patio off of the master,
Front loading washer and dryer,
Central A/C,
Open floor plan,
Oversized one car garage with automatic opener; plus one dedicated off street parking spot,
Storage space,
Complex has a pool,
Close to all the shopping and restaurants on Havana.
Owner pays for trash. Tenant pays for water, gas and electric.
Questions or to schedule a viewing please contact Robert @ 720-495-4460
Please visit out website to view available properties or schedule a viewing.
www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available
Cats Ok, Small Dogs only
Credit, background, employment and rental history will be verified.
Not a section 8 participant.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.