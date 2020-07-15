All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 28 2020 at 11:50 AM

1535 South Florence Way

1535 South Florence Way · No Longer Available
Location

1535 South Florence Way, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Great unit at the The Flats at Fulton Court in Aurora!
Newer Carpet,
Gas fireplace,
Walk in closet off master with large master bath,
Private patio off of the master,
Front loading washer and dryer,
Central A/C,
Open floor plan,
Oversized one car garage with automatic opener; plus one dedicated off street parking spot,
Storage space,
Complex has a pool,
Close to all the shopping and restaurants on Havana.
Owner pays for trash. Tenant pays for water, gas and electric.
Questions or to schedule a viewing please contact Robert @ 720-495-4460
Please visit out website to view available properties or schedule a viewing.
www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available
Cats Ok, Small Dogs only
Credit, background, employment and rental history will be verified.
Not a section 8 participant.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 South Florence Way have any available units?
1535 South Florence Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 South Florence Way have?
Some of 1535 South Florence Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 South Florence Way currently offering any rent specials?
1535 South Florence Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 South Florence Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 South Florence Way is pet friendly.
Does 1535 South Florence Way offer parking?
Yes, 1535 South Florence Way offers parking.
Does 1535 South Florence Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 South Florence Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 South Florence Way have a pool?
Yes, 1535 South Florence Way has a pool.
Does 1535 South Florence Way have accessible units?
No, 1535 South Florence Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 South Florence Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 South Florence Way does not have units with dishwashers.
