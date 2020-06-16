Rent Calculator
Aurora, CO
/
1525 Havana St - D & E
1525 Havana St - D & E
1525 Havana St
Location
1525 Havana St, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora
Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Office for Rent on busy intersection with parking, high speed internet, included all utilities.$500 per month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1525 Havana St - D & E have any available units?
1525 Havana St - D & E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 1525 Havana St - D & E currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Havana St - D & E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Havana St - D & E pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Havana St - D & E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 1525 Havana St - D & E offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Havana St - D & E offers parking.
Does 1525 Havana St - D & E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Havana St - D & E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Havana St - D & E have a pool?
No, 1525 Havana St - D & E does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Havana St - D & E have accessible units?
No, 1525 Havana St - D & E does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Havana St - D & E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Havana St - D & E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Havana St - D & E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Havana St - D & E does not have units with air conditioning.
