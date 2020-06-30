All apartments in Aurora
/
Aurora, CO
/
1513 South Ouray Circle
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:29 PM

1513 South Ouray Circle

1513 South Ouray Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1513 South Ouray Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 651 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, or garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Alta Vista Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Burger King, Woodys Wings, Town Center at Aurora, Target, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Iowa Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 South Ouray Circle have any available units?
1513 South Ouray Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 South Ouray Circle have?
Some of 1513 South Ouray Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 South Ouray Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1513 South Ouray Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 South Ouray Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1513 South Ouray Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1513 South Ouray Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1513 South Ouray Circle offers parking.
Does 1513 South Ouray Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 South Ouray Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 South Ouray Circle have a pool?
No, 1513 South Ouray Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1513 South Ouray Circle have accessible units?
No, 1513 South Ouray Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 South Ouray Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 South Ouray Circle has units with dishwashers.

