1513 South Ouray Circle

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 651 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, or garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Alta Vista Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Burger King, Woodys Wings, Town Center at Aurora, Target, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Iowa Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



