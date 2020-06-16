15075 East Crestridge Place

15075 East Crestline Avenue, Aurora, CO 80015 Shenandoah
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 story townhouse. 2 bed 2.5 bath with an additional study room, unfinished basement for extra storage. Close to wal-mart home depot. Main cross roads are s parker rd s chambers rd. Call is the best way to set viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
