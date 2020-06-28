All apartments in Aurora
15031 E Chenango Ave
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:22 AM

15031 E Chenango Ave

15031 East Chenango Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15031 East Chenango Avenue, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Large beautiful executive home near DTC and Cheerry Creek Lake also in Cherry Creek School District--in perfect condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15031 E Chenango Ave have any available units?
15031 E Chenango Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15031 E Chenango Ave have?
Some of 15031 E Chenango Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15031 E Chenango Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15031 E Chenango Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15031 E Chenango Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15031 E Chenango Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15031 E Chenango Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15031 E Chenango Ave offers parking.
Does 15031 E Chenango Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15031 E Chenango Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15031 E Chenango Ave have a pool?
No, 15031 E Chenango Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15031 E Chenango Ave have accessible units?
No, 15031 E Chenango Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15031 E Chenango Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15031 E Chenango Ave has units with dishwashers.
