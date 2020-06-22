All apartments in Aurora
1503 South Carson South
1503 South Carson South

1503 South Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1503 South Carson Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
3 Bed / 4 Bath Beautiful home with open floor plan and modern finishes. TO REQUEST A SHOWING GO TO Remodeled living room with bamboo hardwood, vaulted ceilings, and remodeled gas fireplace. Travertine tile kitchen floor and countertops. Remodeled master bath with granite countertops and glass shower. Large finished basement with private bath, jetted tub, and washer/dryer. Close to schools, Buckley AFB, light rails, and hospitals. Warm and inviting floor plan. Walk to schools and a short drive to a charming pedestrian mall. ** NO SECTION 8 ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 South Carson South have any available units?
1503 South Carson South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 South Carson South have?
Some of 1503 South Carson South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 South Carson South currently offering any rent specials?
1503 South Carson South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 South Carson South pet-friendly?
No, 1503 South Carson South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1503 South Carson South offer parking?
No, 1503 South Carson South does not offer parking.
Does 1503 South Carson South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 South Carson South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 South Carson South have a pool?
No, 1503 South Carson South does not have a pool.
Does 1503 South Carson South have accessible units?
No, 1503 South Carson South does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 South Carson South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 South Carson South does not have units with dishwashers.
