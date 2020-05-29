All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:39 AM

150 E Del Mar Circle

150 Del Mar Cir · No Longer Available
Location

150 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About Park 146
WELCOME HOME TO PARK146 APARTMENT HOMES! Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Park146, located at 146 Del Mar Circle, showcases classically styled affordable two-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 E Del Mar Circle have any available units?
150 E Del Mar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 150 E Del Mar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
150 E Del Mar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 E Del Mar Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 E Del Mar Circle is pet friendly.
Does 150 E Del Mar Circle offer parking?
No, 150 E Del Mar Circle does not offer parking.
Does 150 E Del Mar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 E Del Mar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 E Del Mar Circle have a pool?
No, 150 E Del Mar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 150 E Del Mar Circle have accessible units?
No, 150 E Del Mar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 150 E Del Mar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 E Del Mar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 E Del Mar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 E Del Mar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

