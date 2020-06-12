All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit

14903 East Exposition Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14903 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a123a47055 ---- Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer. Large kitchens feature granite countertops, stainless appliances, dishwasher and microwave, as well as a separate dining area. Community amenities include a clubhouse lounge, and outdoor wading pool. You\'re near Aurora?s City Center, walking distance to a Light Rail Station and close to I-225 and Alameda Ave. It\'s quick and easy access to the Fitzsimons Medical Campus, Denver International Airport, downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Cherry Creek. Village at City Center Townhomes are located just seconds from I-225 and Alameda Ave., so getting where you need to go is quick and easy. Denver International Airport, downtown, DTC and Cherry Creek are just short drives away. You can stroll on over to Starbucks, or choose from over 25 eateries and watering holes within just a couple of blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit have any available units?
14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit have?
Some of 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit currently offering any rent specials?
14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit pet-friendly?
No, 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit offer parking?
Yes, 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit does offer parking.
Does 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit have a pool?
Yes, 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit has a pool.
Does 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit have accessible units?
No, 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit has units with dishwashers.
