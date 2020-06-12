14903 E. Exposition Ave Unit

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a123a47055 ---- Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer. Large kitchens feature granite countertops, stainless appliances, dishwasher and microwave, as well as a separate dining area. Community amenities include a clubhouse lounge, and outdoor wading pool. You\'re near Aurora?s City Center, walking distance to a Light Rail Station and close to I-225 and Alameda Ave. It\'s quick and easy access to the Fitzsimons Medical Campus, Denver International Airport, downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Cherry Creek. Village at City Center Townhomes are located just seconds from I-225 and Alameda Ave., so getting where you need to go is quick and easy. Denver International Airport, downtown, DTC and Cherry Creek are just short drives away. You can stroll on over to Starbucks, or choose from over 25 eateries and watering holes within just a couple of blocks.