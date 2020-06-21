All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

14900 East Center Ave. #E

14900 East Center Avenue · (720) 357-6655
Location

14900 East Center Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14900 East Center Ave. #E · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 2BR, 2BTH Townhouse, Great Location (City Center) - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
Modern townhouse overlooking green space in City Center!!! The bright open floor plan has a large kitchen with beautiful hardwood flooring, Corian countertops, eat-in dining area, breakfast bar, and balcony. The second floor includes a master suite, secondary bedroom, common bath, laundry with included front-load washer/dryer, and a linen closet. The master suite features his and hers closets, an en suite bathroom and a private balcony with mountain views. The attached tandem two car garage has great additional storage space. The Community also offers a pool and clubhouse that will be included for tenant use! The townhouse offers a three minute walk to the light rail station, close proximity to I-225, and a variety of shopping and restaurants.

Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14900 East Center Ave. #E have any available units?
14900 East Center Ave. #E has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14900 East Center Ave. #E have?
Some of 14900 East Center Ave. #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14900 East Center Ave. #E currently offering any rent specials?
14900 East Center Ave. #E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14900 East Center Ave. #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 14900 East Center Ave. #E is pet friendly.
Does 14900 East Center Ave. #E offer parking?
Yes, 14900 East Center Ave. #E does offer parking.
Does 14900 East Center Ave. #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14900 East Center Ave. #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14900 East Center Ave. #E have a pool?
Yes, 14900 East Center Ave. #E has a pool.
Does 14900 East Center Ave. #E have accessible units?
No, 14900 East Center Ave. #E does not have accessible units.
Does 14900 East Center Ave. #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 14900 East Center Ave. #E does not have units with dishwashers.
