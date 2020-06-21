14900 East Center Ave. #E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Amazing 2BR, 2BTH Townhouse, Great Location (City Center) - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*

Modern townhouse overlooking green space in City Center!!! The bright open floor plan has a large kitchen with beautiful hardwood flooring, Corian countertops, eat-in dining area, breakfast bar, and balcony. The second floor includes a master suite, secondary bedroom, common bath, laundry with included front-load washer/dryer, and a linen closet. The master suite features his and hers closets, an en suite bathroom and a private balcony with mountain views. The attached tandem two car garage has great additional storage space. The Community also offers a pool and clubhouse that will be included for tenant use! The townhouse offers a three minute walk to the light rail station, close proximity to I-225, and a variety of shopping and restaurants.



Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



For More Available Properties, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE2376853)