Amenities
This 664 square foot condo features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Gateway High School, Denver School of Massage Therapy and Tollgate Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Markato Two Grocery, King Soopers and Dollar Tree. Nearby coffee shops include Cuba Bakery & Cafe, Mc Donald's and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Taqueria Los Gordos, Hibachi Grill & Buffet and Tortisimas. 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 934 is near Centre Point Park, Bicentennial Park and Jewell Wetlands.