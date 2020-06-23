All apartments in Aurora
14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 934

14852 E Kentucky Dr
Location

14852 E Kentucky Dr, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 664 square foot condo features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Gateway High School, Denver School of Massage Therapy and Tollgate Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Markato Two Grocery, King Soopers and Dollar Tree. Nearby coffee shops include Cuba Bakery & Cafe, Mc Donald's and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Taqueria Los Gordos, Hibachi Grill & Buffet and Tortisimas. 14852 E Kentucky Dr Apt 934 is near Centre Point Park, Bicentennial Park and Jewell Wetlands.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

