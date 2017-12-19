14821 East Poundstone Drive

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1714355.



This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Aurora will welcome you with 1,814 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. It has a full living room with beautiful ceiling fans, an office/study, a main floor bath, and a loft! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and access to the community pool. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Cherry Creek State Park. Also nearby are The Home Depot, Walmart, Le Peep, King Soopers, Target, Valley Plaza Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, I-25, and E-470.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



