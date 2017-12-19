All apartments in Aurora
14821 East Poundstone Drive

14821 East Poundstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14821 East Poundstone Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1714355.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Aurora will welcome you with 1,814 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. It has a full living room with beautiful ceiling fans, an office/study, a main floor bath, and a loft! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and access to the community pool. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Cherry Creek State Park. Also nearby are The Home Depot, Walmart, Le Peep, King Soopers, Target, Valley Plaza Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, I-25, and E-470.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14821 East Poundstone Drive have any available units?
14821 East Poundstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14821 East Poundstone Drive have?
Some of 14821 East Poundstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14821 East Poundstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14821 East Poundstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14821 East Poundstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14821 East Poundstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14821 East Poundstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14821 East Poundstone Drive offers parking.
Does 14821 East Poundstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14821 East Poundstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14821 East Poundstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14821 East Poundstone Drive has a pool.
Does 14821 East Poundstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 14821 East Poundstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14821 East Poundstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14821 East Poundstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

