Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14806 E 2nd Ave # G202
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14806 E 2nd Ave # G202
14806 East 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14806 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Planning on undergoing renovations.
2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium. Walk-in closet. Fireplace, w/d in unit. Carport and additional off street parking
**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds and follow HOA guidelines
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have any available units?
14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have?
Some of 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 currently offering any rent specials?
14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 is pet friendly.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 offer parking?
Yes, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 offers parking.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have a pool?
Yes, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 has a pool.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have accessible units?
No, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 does not have accessible units.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Similar Pages
Aurora 1 Bedrooms
Aurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with Parking
Aurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dayton Triangle
Jewell Heights Hoffman Heights
Expo Park
Center Pointe
Northwest Aurora
Tollgate Overlook
Highline Villages
City Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Community College of Aurora
Pickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College