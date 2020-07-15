All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14806 E 2nd Ave # G202
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

14806 E 2nd Ave # G202

14806 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14806 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Planning on undergoing renovations.
2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium. Walk-in closet. Fireplace, w/d in unit. Carport and additional off street parking

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds and follow HOA guidelines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have any available units?
14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have?
Some of 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 currently offering any rent specials?
14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 is pet friendly.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 offer parking?
Yes, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 offers parking.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have a pool?
Yes, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 has a pool.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have accessible units?
No, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 does not have accessible units.
Does 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14806 E 2nd Ave # G202 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College