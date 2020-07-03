All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

14797 E 11th Ave

14797 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14797 East 11th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/15/20 Fully updated 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 219306

Fully remodeled tri level home in a safe and quiet neighborhood. Home is directly across from Elkhart Elementary and within walking distance to East Middle School and Hinkley High School making this home great for a family. There is a back covered patio with a spacious fenced in backyard for events and activities. The one car garage has enough room for your car and 6 extra cabs with work bench for extra storage for all of your belongings. Home includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, range top/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Less than 5 minute drive to Fitzsimons Children's Hospital, Light rail, Aurora Mall, King Soopers, and many more shops and restaurants. Great location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219306
Property Id 219306

(RLNE5528560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14797 E 11th Ave have any available units?
14797 E 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14797 E 11th Ave have?
Some of 14797 E 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14797 E 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14797 E 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14797 E 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14797 E 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14797 E 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14797 E 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 14797 E 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14797 E 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14797 E 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 14797 E 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14797 E 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 14797 E 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14797 E 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14797 E 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
