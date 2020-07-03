14797 E 11th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 03/15/20 Fully updated 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 219306



Fully remodeled tri level home in a safe and quiet neighborhood. Home is directly across from Elkhart Elementary and within walking distance to East Middle School and Hinkley High School making this home great for a family. There is a back covered patio with a spacious fenced in backyard for events and activities. The one car garage has enough room for your car and 6 extra cabs with work bench for extra storage for all of your belongings. Home includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, range top/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Less than 5 minute drive to Fitzsimons Children's Hospital, Light rail, Aurora Mall, King Soopers, and many more shops and restaurants. Great location!

Property Id 219306



