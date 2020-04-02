Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 Available 08/15/19 Coming Soon! Amazing, Updated! Walk to Settler's Park! AC! Balcony! Washer Dryer! - Enjoy walks to Settler's Park or quick and easy trips to the grocery store and Town Center at Aurora, all located within one mile of this unit. This newly renovated, 1st floor apartment is also located within one mile of the interstate.



This unit features:



- Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom

- Large, open concept layout

- Large balcony area outside sliding glass door

- 2 bedrooms

- Master w/ walk-in closet

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- Off-street parking

- Locked, outdoor storage closet on balcony

- 1 bathroom

- A/C



Unit is ready to move in now.



Rent's at $1195/month + $50/month (trash, water & sewage)



Applications link below



Application fee: $45.00

Deposit: $1,195.00



Text 720-569-0953 or email Christelle to set up a time to tour this unit.Christelle.ford@realatlas.com



