All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14701 E Tennessee Drive #113
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:07 AM

14701 E Tennessee Drive #113

14701 East Tennessee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14701 East Tennessee Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 Available 08/15/19 Coming Soon! Amazing, Updated! Walk to Settler's Park! AC! Balcony! Washer Dryer! - Enjoy walks to Settler's Park or quick and easy trips to the grocery store and Town Center at Aurora, all located within one mile of this unit. This newly renovated, 1st floor apartment is also located within one mile of the interstate.

This unit features:

- Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom
- Large, open concept layout
- Large balcony area outside sliding glass door
- 2 bedrooms
- Master w/ walk-in closet
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Off-street parking
- Locked, outdoor storage closet on balcony
- 1 bathroom
- A/C

Unit is ready to move in now.

Rent's at $1195/month + $50/month (trash, water & sewage)

Applications link below

Application fee: $45.00
Deposit: $1,195.00

Text 720-569-0953 or email Christelle to set up a time to tour this unit.Christelle.ford@realatlas.com

(RLNE3243787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 have any available units?
14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 have?
Some of 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 currently offering any rent specials?
14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 pet-friendly?
No, 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 offer parking?
Yes, 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 offers parking.
Does 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 have a pool?
No, 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 does not have a pool.
Does 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 have accessible units?
No, 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14701 E Tennessee Drive #113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College