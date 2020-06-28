14581 East 12th Avenue - 1

Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom townhome.
Section 8 accepted
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer & dryer, balcony, ceiling fans, fresh paint.
Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730
No pets
See a virtual tour at this link:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S8Ee68m6ETB
Updated 2 bedroom townhome.
Section 8 accepted
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer & dryer, balcony, ceiling fans, fresh paint.
Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730
No pets
See a virtual tour at this link:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S8Ee68m6ETB