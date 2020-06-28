14581 East 12th Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Updated 2 bedroom townhome.

Section 8 accepted

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer & dryer, balcony, ceiling fans, fresh paint.

Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730

No pets

See a virtual tour at this link:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S8Ee68m6ETB

Updated 2 bedroom townhome.

Section 8 accepted

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer & dryer, balcony, ceiling fans, fresh paint.

Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730

No pets

See a virtual tour at this link:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S8Ee68m6ETB