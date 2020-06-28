All apartments in Aurora
14581 East 12th Avenue - 1

14581 East 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14581 East 12th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Updated 2 bedroom townhome.
Section 8 accepted
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer & dryer, balcony, ceiling fans, fresh paint.
Call or text for a showing 720-297-2730
No pets
See a virtual tour at this link:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S8Ee68m6ETB
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 have any available units?
14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14581 East 12th Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
