14537 E Evans Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14537 E Evans Ave

14537 East Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14537 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Southeast Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large home with great sq footage, 2 master bedrooms, huge covered patio, rv parking. Newer interior paint, newer roof. Amazing finished basement W/non conforming bedroom, handicap access. Updated kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

