All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14537 E Evans Ave.
Home
Aurora, CO
14537 E Evans Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
14537 E Evans Ave
14537 East Evans Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
14537 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Southeast Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large home with great sq footage, 2 master bedrooms, huge covered patio, rv parking. Newer interior paint, newer roof. Amazing finished basement W/non conforming bedroom, handicap access. Updated kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14537 E Evans Ave have any available units?
14537 E Evans Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14537 E Evans Ave have?
Some of 14537 E Evans Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14537 E Evans Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14537 E Evans Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14537 E Evans Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14537 E Evans Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14537 E Evans Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14537 E Evans Ave offers parking.
Does 14537 E Evans Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14537 E Evans Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14537 E Evans Ave have a pool?
No, 14537 E Evans Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14537 E Evans Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 14537 E Evans Ave has accessible units.
Does 14537 E Evans Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14537 E Evans Ave has units with dishwashers.
