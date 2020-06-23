All apartments in Aurora
14532 E. 13th Ave

14532 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14532 East 13th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Newly renovated condo near Univ of CO Hospital - Property Id: 94364

Completely remodeled top to bottom with stunning results! Dove grey palette, granite counter tops throughout. Stainless kitchen appliances, ceramic stove top, dishwasher. New paint, carpet, light fixtures. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen cabinets, including a fabulous pantry. Large closets, fenced patio, shared garage with door opener. Conveniently located within 1.5 miles of the University of Colorado Hospital Campus! Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen cabinets, including a fabulous pantry. Large closets, fenced patio, shared garage with opener.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94364
Property Id 94364

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4623207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14532 E. 13th Ave have any available units?
14532 E. 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14532 E. 13th Ave have?
Some of 14532 E. 13th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14532 E. 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14532 E. 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14532 E. 13th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14532 E. 13th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14532 E. 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14532 E. 13th Ave does offer parking.
Does 14532 E. 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14532 E. 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14532 E. 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 14532 E. 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14532 E. 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 14532 E. 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14532 E. 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14532 E. 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.
