14532 E. 13th Ave

Newly renovated condo near Univ of CO Hospital - Property Id: 94364
Completely remodeled top to bottom with stunning results! Dove grey palette, granite counter tops throughout. Stainless kitchen appliances, ceramic stove top, dishwasher. New paint, carpet, light fixtures. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen cabinets, including a fabulous pantry. Large closets, fenced patio, shared garage with door opener. Conveniently located within 1.5 miles of the University of Colorado Hospital Campus! Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen cabinets, including a fabulous pantry. Large closets, fenced patio, shared garage with opener.
Property Id 94364
No Pets Allowed
