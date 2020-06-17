14463 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012 Sable Ridge
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
1 bedroom 1 bath in quiet neighborhood Spacious 2nd floor condo in great area, community pool, tennis courts, open space and play park right across the street. For more information, or to setup a showing, pleae call Inna (720) 226-7019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 have any available units?
14463 E Jewell Ave-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 have?
Some of 14463 E Jewell Ave-201's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 currently offering any rent specials?
14463 E Jewell Ave-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 is pet friendly.
Does 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 offer parking?
Yes, 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 offers parking.
Does 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 have a pool?
Yes, 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 has a pool.
Does 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 have accessible units?
No, 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14463 E Jewell Ave-201 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)