14463 E Jewell Ave-201

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

1 bedroom 1 bath in quiet neighborhood

Spacious 2nd floor condo in great area, community pool, tennis courts, open space and play park right across the street. For more information, or to setup a showing, pleae call Inna (720) 226-7019