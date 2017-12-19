All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14437 E 1st Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14437 E 1st Dr
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

14437 E 1st Dr

14437 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14437 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Walk to Aurora Town Center - 1 Bedroom - MUST SEE! - Property Id: 178916

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! Cherry Grove Condos -1 Bedroom available on the second floor. 750 Square foot condo, kitchen with eating space, dishwasher, open living room with fireplace, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, vaulted ceilings, balcony, off street parking, air conditioning, community pool and clubhouse, easy access to I-225. starting at $950/month, Please call Laureate Ltd. if interested at 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178916p
Property Id 178916

(RLNE5327151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14437 E 1st Dr have any available units?
14437 E 1st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14437 E 1st Dr have?
Some of 14437 E 1st Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14437 E 1st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14437 E 1st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14437 E 1st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14437 E 1st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14437 E 1st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14437 E 1st Dr offers parking.
Does 14437 E 1st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14437 E 1st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14437 E 1st Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14437 E 1st Dr has a pool.
Does 14437 E 1st Dr have accessible units?
No, 14437 E 1st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14437 E 1st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14437 E 1st Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College