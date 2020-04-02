14435 East 1st Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking pet friendly

Available Now!! Just remodeled and absolutely beautiful...wood look flooring throughout, 2 Master Suites separated, both with attached full bathrooms. Washer/Dryer included. Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded white cabinets, and a dining room. Wood fireplace. 2 sliding glass doors with access to private patio. No stairs, with this condo located on the 1st floor. Includes one covered parking space and guest parking passes. Back to the canal so no one right behind you. Walking distance to community pool, 2nd and Abilene RTD light rail station, Target, Starbucks, BJ's Resturant and Brewhouse, and Chii's. Surrounding: City Center Park, Bicentennial Park, Fitzsimmons and much more. Just off of I-225 and 6th Ave. The deposit equal to 1-month rent. No Sec 8. Pets based on approval and deposit. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying this link to your web address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery