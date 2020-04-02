All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14435 East 1st Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14435 East 1st Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14435 East 1st Drive

14435 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14435 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
pet friendly
Available Now!! Just remodeled and absolutely beautiful...wood look flooring throughout, 2 Master Suites separated, both with attached full bathrooms. Washer/Dryer included. Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded white cabinets, and a dining room. Wood fireplace. 2 sliding glass doors with access to private patio. No stairs, with this condo located on the 1st floor. Includes one covered parking space and guest parking passes. Back to the canal so no one right behind you. Walking distance to community pool, 2nd and Abilene RTD light rail station, Target, Starbucks, BJ's Resturant and Brewhouse, and Chii's. Surrounding: City Center Park, Bicentennial Park, Fitzsimmons and much more. Just off of I-225 and 6th Ave. The deposit equal to 1-month rent. No Sec 8. Pets based on approval and deposit. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying this link to your web address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14435 East 1st Drive have any available units?
14435 East 1st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14435 East 1st Drive have?
Some of 14435 East 1st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14435 East 1st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14435 East 1st Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14435 East 1st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14435 East 1st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14435 East 1st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14435 East 1st Drive does offer parking.
Does 14435 East 1st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14435 East 1st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14435 East 1st Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14435 East 1st Drive has a pool.
Does 14435 East 1st Drive have accessible units?
No, 14435 East 1st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14435 East 1st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14435 East 1st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College