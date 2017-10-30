1442 Macon St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Clean, quiet, apartment, only half a mile from Anschutz or the VA Hospital. Easy access to public transit, shops, and restaurants. Easy access to DIA or downtown Denver via I225 and I70. Easy access to the Colfax light rail station.



The apartment has a large walk-in closet, well-appointed kitchen, AC, and hard surface flooring. The unit has been painted, is well cared for, and is in great condition. The building is well maintained and includes off-street parking and on-site laundry.



No smoking, no pets. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate LLC.