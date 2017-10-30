All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1442 Macon St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1442 Macon St.
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:09 PM

1442 Macon St.

1442 Macon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1442 Macon Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Clean, quiet, apartment, only half a mile from Anschutz or the VA Hospital. Easy access to public transit, shops, and restaurants. Easy access to DIA or downtown Denver via I225 and I70. Easy access to the Colfax light rail station.

The apartment has a large walk-in closet, well-appointed kitchen, AC, and hard surface flooring. The unit has been painted, is well cared for, and is in great condition. The building is well maintained and includes off-street parking and on-site laundry.

No smoking, no pets. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Macon St. have any available units?
1442 Macon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Macon St. have?
Some of 1442 Macon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Macon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Macon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Macon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Macon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1442 Macon St. offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Macon St. offers parking.
Does 1442 Macon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Macon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Macon St. have a pool?
No, 1442 Macon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Macon St. have accessible units?
No, 1442 Macon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Macon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Macon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College