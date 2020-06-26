14414 East Colorado Drive #204

Amenities
One Bedroom Condo Available with Parking and Some Utilities - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 13th 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
This one bedroom, one bath Brandy Chase second level condo is clean and neutral. Brand new carpet. Features include a fireplace in the living room, a dining area, a covered balcony, a separate washer and dryer, a master with a walk-in closet, a kitchen with refrigerator, stove and pantry plus central air conditioning. Home comes with reserved off street parking spot. On-site community pool, basketball court and tennis courts. Water and trash included in rent. Sorry, no pets allowed.
Features at a glance:
-Second level
-Fireplace
-Central Gas Heat and A/C
-Carpet Floors
-One Bedroom One Bath
-Balcony
-Formica countertops
-Pantry
-Designated parking spot
-Community Pool
-Community Tennis Court
-Approximately 708 Square feet
-Built in 1979
Appliances included
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Washer
-Dryer
Leasing information:
-Contract type 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA, water, trash, sewer
-Utilities paid by the tenant: Gas, Electric
Nearby Schools in Aurora:
-Jewell Elementary School
-Aurora Hills Middle School
-Gateway High School
Pets:
-Sorry no pets allowed
-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Licensed in the State of Colorado
Equal Housing Opportunity
No Pets Allowed
