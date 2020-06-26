All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14414 East Colorado Drive #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14414 East Colorado Drive #204
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

14414 East Colorado Drive #204

14414 East Colorado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Sable Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14414 East Colorado Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
One Bedroom Condo Available with Parking and Some Utilities - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 13th 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/930621?source=marketing

This one bedroom, one bath Brandy Chase second level condo is clean and neutral. Brand new carpet. Features include a fireplace in the living room, a dining area, a covered balcony, a separate washer and dryer, a master with a walk-in closet, a kitchen with refrigerator, stove and pantry plus central air conditioning. Home comes with reserved off street parking spot. On-site community pool, basketball court and tennis courts. Water and trash included in rent. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Features at a glance:
-Second level
-Fireplace
-Central Gas Heat and A/C
-Carpet Floors
-One Bedroom One Bath
-Balcony
-Formica countertops
-Pantry
-Designated parking spot
-Community Pool
-Community Tennis Court
-Approximately 708 Square feet
-Built in 1979

Appliances included
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Washer
-Dryer

Leasing information:
-Contract type 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA, water, trash, sewer
-Utilities paid by the tenant: Gas, Electric

Nearby Schools in Aurora:
-Jewell Elementary School
-Aurora Hills Middle School
-Gateway High School

Pets:
-Sorry no pets allowed

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4969849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 have any available units?
14414 East Colorado Drive #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 have?
Some of 14414 East Colorado Drive #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 currently offering any rent specials?
14414 East Colorado Drive #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 is pet friendly.
Does 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 offer parking?
Yes, 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 offers parking.
Does 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 have a pool?
Yes, 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 has a pool.
Does 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 have accessible units?
No, 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14414 East Colorado Drive #204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College