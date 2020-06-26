14414 East Colorado Drive #204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool pet friendly tennis court

One Bedroom Condo Available with Parking and Some Utilities - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 13th 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM



Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/930621?source=marketing



This one bedroom, one bath Brandy Chase second level condo is clean and neutral. Brand new carpet. Features include a fireplace in the living room, a dining area, a covered balcony, a separate washer and dryer, a master with a walk-in closet, a kitchen with refrigerator, stove and pantry plus central air conditioning. Home comes with reserved off street parking spot. On-site community pool, basketball court and tennis courts. Water and trash included in rent. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Features at a glance:

-Second level

-Fireplace

-Central Gas Heat and A/C

-Carpet Floors

-One Bedroom One Bath

-Balcony

-Formica countertops

-Pantry

-Designated parking spot

-Community Pool

-Community Tennis Court

-Approximately 708 Square feet

-Built in 1979



Appliances included

-Stove

-Dishwasher

-Washer

-Dryer



Leasing information:

-Contract type 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA, water, trash, sewer

-Utilities paid by the tenant: Gas, Electric



Nearby Schools in Aurora:

-Jewell Elementary School

-Aurora Hills Middle School

-Gateway High School



Pets:

-Sorry no pets allowed



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Licensed in the State of Colorado



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4969849)