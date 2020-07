14399 East Grand Drive #149 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access

SPACIOUS 1460 SF, RECENTLY UPDATED, PENTHOUSE UNIT HAS 2 MASTER SUITES WITH WALK IN CLOSETS, A LARGE LOFT AREA UPSTAIRS, PLUS A LARGE FLEX AREA ON THE MAIN FLOOR PERFECT FOR A BEDROOM, OFFICE OR STUDY. A RARE ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT PLUS A PARKING PASS. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN. NEW LVT FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN, BATH, AND ENTRY. NEW HOT WATER HEATER. NEWER CARPETING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT! ENJOY SITTING OUTSIDE OR COOKING OUT ON YOUR DECK WHICH HAS A LOCKABLE STORAGE UNIT AS WELL. THIS HOME IS ALSO STEPS AWAY FROM PLENTY OF STREET PARKING FOR ALL GUESTS. THE HOME COMES WITH CENTRAL A/C AND A FULL SIZED WASHER AND DRYER.



15 MINUTES TO DENVER TECH CENTER. 30 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN DENVER. 6 MINUTES TO I-225. 14 MINUTES TO I-25. 8 MINUTES TO NINE MILE LIGHT RAIL STATION WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO DIA AND DOWNTOWN. 5 MINUTES TO CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK/CHERRY CREEK DOG PARK. 7 MINUTES TO CORNERSTAR AND ARAPAHOE CROSSING SHOPPING CENTER WITH MANY SHOPPING CHOICES AND RESTAURANTS AND A 24 HOUR FITNESS CENTER. THIS HOME IS IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT.



WATER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT. HOA DUES ARE PAID BY THE OWNER. WE ALLOW ONE SMALL DOG UNDER 30 LBS AND NO CATS. SHOWINGS START IMMEDIATELY BY APPT. ONLY WITH 24 HRS NOTICE TO THE OWNER. OCCUPANCY ON 4/17/20. EARLY OCCUPANCY POSSIBLE, IF NEEDED