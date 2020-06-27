14382 East Napa Place

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Hidden Valley will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!



The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Carson Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek State Park, Oak Express, 24 Hour Fitness, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



