Aurora, CO
14382 East Napa Place
14382 East Napa Place

14382 East Napa Place · No Longer Available
Location

14382 East Napa Place, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in Hidden Valley will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!

The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Carson Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek State Park, Oak Express, 24 Hour Fitness, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14382 East Napa Place have any available units?
14382 East Napa Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14382 East Napa Place have?
Some of 14382 East Napa Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14382 East Napa Place currently offering any rent specials?
14382 East Napa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14382 East Napa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14382 East Napa Place is pet friendly.
Does 14382 East Napa Place offer parking?
Yes, 14382 East Napa Place offers parking.
Does 14382 East Napa Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14382 East Napa Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14382 East Napa Place have a pool?
No, 14382 East Napa Place does not have a pool.
Does 14382 East Napa Place have accessible units?
No, 14382 East Napa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14382 East Napa Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14382 East Napa Place does not have units with dishwashers.
