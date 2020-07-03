1436 Macon St.

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec753b80b7 ---- Macon Flats offers 1-bedroom apartments that have recently been updated with designer flooring, quartz counter tops, energy saving appliances, and new paint. Located in north Aurora, Macon Flats are convenient to Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton, the Anschutz Medical Campus and VA Hospital, as well as the light rail and I-225. The city of Aurora lies just east of Denver, and offers a diverse mix of businesses and cultures. You'll find the University of Colorado Medical Campus, including Children's Hospital, the Pharmacy School and Dental School, the VA Hospital, as well as Buckley Air Force Base. The city boasts acres of outdoor recreation (including 6 golf courses), over 200 ethnic restaurants, and the Stanley Marketplace, a hub of local businesses.