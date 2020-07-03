All apartments in Aurora
1436 Macon St.

1436 Macon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Macon Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec753b80b7 ---- Macon Flats offers 1-bedroom apartments that have recently been updated with designer flooring, quartz counter tops, energy saving appliances, and new paint. Located in north Aurora, Macon Flats are convenient to Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton, the Anschutz Medical Campus and VA Hospital, as well as the light rail and I-225. The city of Aurora lies just east of Denver, and offers a diverse mix of businesses and cultures. You'll find the University of Colorado Medical Campus, including Children's Hospital, the Pharmacy School and Dental School, the VA Hospital, as well as Buckley Air Force Base. The city boasts acres of outdoor recreation (including 6 golf courses), over 200 ethnic restaurants, and the Stanley Marketplace, a hub of local businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Macon St. have any available units?
1436 Macon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1436 Macon St. currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Macon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Macon St. pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Macon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1436 Macon St. offer parking?
No, 1436 Macon St. does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Macon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Macon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Macon St. have a pool?
No, 1436 Macon St. does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Macon St. have accessible units?
No, 1436 Macon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Macon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Macon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Macon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Macon St. does not have units with air conditioning.

