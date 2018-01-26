Amenities

14333 E 1st Drive, #208 Available 04/03/20 OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Like-New 2bd/2ba Condo with Garage! - This beautiful 2bd/2ba 1,167 sqft. condo in the Cherry Grove Community overlooks the Highline Canal and backs up to open space. Located just seconds from Highway 225 and Alameda Avenue!



Features:

-LVT/Tile/New Carpet Flooring

-Brand New Glass-top Stove

-Dishwasher

-Double-paned Windows

-Pool and Hot Tub

-Community Playground

-Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer



Parking:

-1-car Detached Garage and Permit Parking



Pets:

-None



HVAC:

-Central Forced Heating & Air Conditioning



Utilities:

-Gas & Electric - Tenant

-Water, Garbage, Sewer, HOA - Owner



Requirements:

-Nonrefundable $50 Application Fee Per Adult

-No Felonies or Evictions

-Income of 2.5X Rent Amount

-Credit Score of 550 or Above

-Personal Liability Insurance of at least $100,000



No Pets Allowed



