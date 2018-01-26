All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14333 E 1st Drive, #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14333 E 1st Drive, #208
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

14333 E 1st Drive, #208

14333 East 1st Drive · (303) 747-4782 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14333 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
14333 E 1st Drive, #208 Available 04/03/20 OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Like-New 2bd/2ba Condo with Garage! - This beautiful 2bd/2ba 1,167 sqft. condo in the Cherry Grove Community overlooks the Highline Canal and backs up to open space. Located just seconds from Highway 225 and Alameda Avenue!

Call us at 303-747-4782 to view today!

If this does not quite meet your needs, please view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com.

Features:
-LVT/Tile/New Carpet Flooring
-Brand New Glass-top Stove
-Dishwasher
-Double-paned Windows
-Pool and Hot Tub
-Community Playground
-Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer

Parking:
-1-car Detached Garage and Permit Parking

Pets:
-None

HVAC:
-Central Forced Heating & Air Conditioning

Utilities:
-Gas & Electric - Tenant
-Water, Garbage, Sewer, HOA - Owner

Requirements:
-Nonrefundable $50 Application Fee Per Adult
-No Felonies or Evictions
-Income of 2.5X Rent Amount
-Credit Score of 550 or Above
-Personal Liability Insurance of at least $100,000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 have any available units?
14333 E 1st Drive, #208 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 have?
Some of 14333 E 1st Drive, #208's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 currently offering any rent specials?
14333 E 1st Drive, #208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 is pet friendly.
Does 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 offer parking?
Yes, 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 does offer parking.
Does 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 have a pool?
Yes, 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 has a pool.
Does 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 have accessible units?
No, 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14333 E 1st Drive, #208 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14333 E 1st Drive, #208?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity