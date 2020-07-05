All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14292 E. Napa Pl

14292 East Napa Place · No Longer Available
Location

14292 East Napa Place, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/38282cb015 ----
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo available in Aurora, Arapahoe County. Main level has hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, and spacious floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and an eat in dining area, comes equipped with all major kitchen appliances; refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher. Has large windows that allows for tons of natural light. Balcony is roomy and great for relaxing on a nice day! Property comes equipped with washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs near bedrooms. Basement is unfinished and is great for extra storage. Property has one car attached garage.

Property is minutes away from 24 hour fitness, Walgreens, King Soopers, Dollar Tree, Coffee Shops, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Meadow Hills Golf Course, Carson Park, Furniture Row, restaurants, shopping and much more!

Pets Under 50lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.
For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Attached 1 Car Garage
Central A/C
Community Park
Condominium
Forced Air
Gas Fireplace
Ice Maker
Off Street Parking
Oven/Range
Shared Yard
Stove
Washer/Dryer

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14292 E. Napa Pl have any available units?
14292 E. Napa Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14292 E. Napa Pl have?
Some of 14292 E. Napa Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14292 E. Napa Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14292 E. Napa Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14292 E. Napa Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14292 E. Napa Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14292 E. Napa Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14292 E. Napa Pl offers parking.
Does 14292 E. Napa Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14292 E. Napa Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14292 E. Napa Pl have a pool?
No, 14292 E. Napa Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14292 E. Napa Pl have accessible units?
No, 14292 E. Napa Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14292 E. Napa Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14292 E. Napa Pl has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
