14292 E. Napa Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo available in Aurora, Arapahoe County. Main level has hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, and spacious floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and an eat in dining area, comes equipped with all major kitchen appliances; refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher. Has large windows that allows for tons of natural light. Balcony is roomy and great for relaxing on a nice day! Property comes equipped with washer and dryer conveniently located upstairs near bedrooms. Basement is unfinished and is great for extra storage. Property has one car attached garage.



Property is minutes away from 24 hour fitness, Walgreens, King Soopers, Dollar Tree, Coffee Shops, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Meadow Hills Golf Course, Carson Park, Furniture Row, restaurants, shopping and much more!



Pets Under 50lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



