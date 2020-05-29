All apartments in Aurora
14227 East Marina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14227 East Marina Drive

14227 East Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14227 East Marina Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Bright open townhouse with fully updated & expanded kitchen & dining opening onto golf course. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances & solid surface corian countertops & island. 2-car garage, Walk-in tub in MB. Finished basement with chair lift for walking challenged resident(s) & all appliances including front loading clothes washer & dryer. New energy efficient HVAC. All extensive community amenities available to tenants. No smoking. Year lease required. A MUST SEE! Text to Robert @ (303) 589-5031 to arrange viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14227 East Marina Drive have any available units?
14227 East Marina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14227 East Marina Drive have?
Some of 14227 East Marina Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14227 East Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14227 East Marina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14227 East Marina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14227 East Marina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14227 East Marina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14227 East Marina Drive offers parking.
Does 14227 East Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14227 East Marina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14227 East Marina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14227 East Marina Drive has a pool.
Does 14227 East Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 14227 East Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14227 East Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14227 East Marina Drive has units with dishwashers.

