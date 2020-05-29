14227 East Marina Drive

Amenities
Bright open townhouse with fully updated & expanded kitchen & dining opening onto golf course. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances & solid surface corian countertops & island. 2-car garage, Walk-in tub in MB. Finished basement with chair lift for walking challenged resident(s) & all appliances including front loading clothes washer & dryer. New energy efficient HVAC. All extensive community amenities available to tenants. No smoking. Year lease required. A MUST SEE! Text to Robert @ (303) 589-5031 to arrange viewing!