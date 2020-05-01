Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14212 E Gunnison Pl Available 06/10/19 - This large house in a great area is waiting for you to make it your home!



4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 separate living areas, and 1800 square feet means there is room for everyone to have their own space. There are large spaces to be together as well, if that is the need of the moment.



This home has fresh, new paint, new flooring, and a large, nicely done eat-in kitchen with new stainless and black appliances. A sliding door to a small deck just beyond makes entertaining a snap. It has everything you need and is ready for move-in June 14th.



The Winchester neighborhood is highly desirable and is near to bus lines, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This home will rent quickly, so call today to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3779488)