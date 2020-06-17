All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 PM

14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F

14189 East Dickenson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14189 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely updated townhouse with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.  Updated paint, flooring, and appliances.  Vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and additional living space in the spacious loft.  Lots of attention to detail with custom tile work, paint, and accents throughout.  Each bedroom (one up and one down) has a full bathroom attached, either could be the master suite. Central AC and washer/dryer included!  Great community with nice landscaping, swimming pool, and friendly neighbors.  

Across the street from the new Iliff Light Rail Station.  Walking distance to local restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.  Easy commute anywhere with quick access to I225, I25, and I70.  Short drive to Cherry Creek State Park.  

Pet-Friendly, NO Smoking.  

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.  Setup a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F have any available units?
14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F have?
Some of 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F offer parking?
No, 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F has a pool.
Does 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F have accessible units?
No, 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 14189 E Dickenson Dr. Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
