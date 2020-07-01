All apartments in Aurora
14169 East Dickinson Drive

14169 East Dickenson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14169 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 725 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry with extra storage. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Crestridge Park. Also nearby are Applebees Grill, Walmart, Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Century Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

