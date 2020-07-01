14169 East Dickinson Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 725 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry with extra storage. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Crestridge Park. Also nearby are Applebees Grill, Walmart, Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Century Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



