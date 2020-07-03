All apartments in Aurora
14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101

14151 E Jewell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14151 E Jewell Ave, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e756536045 ---- Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath in beautifully maintained BrandyChase complex on ground level, close to restaurants, shopping, I-25 and the lightrail. Newly painted with laminate wood floors in living room and bedroom, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen with custom cabinets, pull-out pantry shelving, custom shelving throughout for ample storage, in-unit laundry, walk-in closet in bedroom. Complex amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, and picnic areas with grills. Close to Light Rail, I-225, quick access to DTC, Airport and Aurora Mall. 1 Small dog allowed under 25 lbs per HOA rules or 1 cat allowed. Rent includes Water, Trash, Sewer and HOA Dues. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity, cable, etc. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Community Pool Dryer First Floor Snow Removal Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 have any available units?
14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 have?
Some of 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 is pet friendly.
Does 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 offer parking?
No, 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 does not offer parking.
Does 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 have a pool?
Yes, 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 has a pool.
Does 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

