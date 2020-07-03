14151 E Jewell Ave Apt 101

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e756536045 ---- Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath in beautifully maintained BrandyChase complex on ground level, close to restaurants, shopping, I-25 and the lightrail. Newly painted with laminate wood floors in living room and bedroom, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen with custom cabinets, pull-out pantry shelving, custom shelving throughout for ample storage, in-unit laundry, walk-in closet in bedroom. Complex amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, and picnic areas with grills. Close to Light Rail, I-225, quick access to DTC, Airport and Aurora Mall. 1 Small dog allowed under 25 lbs per HOA rules or 1 cat allowed. Rent includes Water, Trash, Sewer and HOA Dues. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity, cable, etc. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Community Pool Dryer First Floor Snow Removal Washer