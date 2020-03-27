1415- Kingston St.

Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
Spacious 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom floor plans available near Fitzsimons! Updates throughout! New paint, flooring and a nice large kitchen. Location is close to Fitzsimons, Lowry, Colfax Nome Park and public transportation. Building offers off street parking and coin operated laundry. Available for a minimum 1 year lease. No Smoking. No dogs please. There is an application fee per applicant/ occupant over the age of 18. $500 security deposit for well qualified applicants. To view our rental criteria or apply online. Call today for a personal showing!