All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1415- Kingston St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1415- Kingston St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1415- Kingston St.

1415 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1415 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Spacious 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom floor plans available near Fitzsimons! Updates throughout! New paint, flooring and a nice large kitchen. Location is close to Fitzsimons, Lowry, Colfax Nome Park and public transportation. Building offers off street parking and coin operated laundry. Available for a minimum 1 year lease. No Smoking. No dogs please. There is an application fee per applicant/ occupant over the age of 18. $500 security deposit for well qualified applicants. To view our rental criteria or apply online. Call today for a personal showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415- Kingston St. have any available units?
1415- Kingston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1415- Kingston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1415- Kingston St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415- Kingston St. pet-friendly?
No, 1415- Kingston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1415- Kingston St. offer parking?
Yes, 1415- Kingston St. offers parking.
Does 1415- Kingston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415- Kingston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415- Kingston St. have a pool?
No, 1415- Kingston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1415- Kingston St. have accessible units?
No, 1415- Kingston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1415- Kingston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415- Kingston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415- Kingston St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415- Kingston St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College