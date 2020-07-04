All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1414 Joliet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1414 Joliet St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1414 Joliet St

1414 Joliet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1414 Joliet Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Recently Renovated Apartment in Aurora! - ** Housing Vouchers Accepted **

Come tour this cozy, recently renovated apartment in Aurora! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an open floor plan, and a small back patio. As you enter this home you will fall in love with the refinished floors and spacious living and dining room that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has been fully updated to include stainless steel appliances, a gas range stove, granite countertops, and beautiful new cabinetry with a built in wine rack! A small back patio is located off of the kitchen and is a great space for getting some fresh air or hanging out with your furry friend. Just minutes away from this property is Childrens Hospital, Anschutz Medical Center, Johnson and Wales University, and Stanley Marketplace which features many restaurants and places for a quick bite. Easy access to I-70. You do not want to miss out on this property!

Pets: Accepted on a case by case basis.
Parking: On street
Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Stove, Microwave
Utilities: Tenant Pays All

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5598114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Joliet St have any available units?
1414 Joliet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Joliet St have?
Some of 1414 Joliet St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Joliet St currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Joliet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Joliet St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Joliet St is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Joliet St offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Joliet St offers parking.
Does 1414 Joliet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Joliet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Joliet St have a pool?
No, 1414 Joliet St does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Joliet St have accessible units?
No, 1414 Joliet St does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Joliet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Joliet St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College