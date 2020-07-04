1414 Joliet St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Recently Renovated Apartment in Aurora! - ** Housing Vouchers Accepted **



Come tour this cozy, recently renovated apartment in Aurora! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an open floor plan, and a small back patio. As you enter this home you will fall in love with the refinished floors and spacious living and dining room that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has been fully updated to include stainless steel appliances, a gas range stove, granite countertops, and beautiful new cabinetry with a built in wine rack! A small back patio is located off of the kitchen and is a great space for getting some fresh air or hanging out with your furry friend. Just minutes away from this property is Childrens Hospital, Anschutz Medical Center, Johnson and Wales University, and Stanley Marketplace which features many restaurants and places for a quick bite. Easy access to I-70. You do not want to miss out on this property!



Pets: Accepted on a case by case basis.

Parking: On street

Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Stove, Microwave

Utilities: Tenant Pays All



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5598114)