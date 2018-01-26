1412 Joliet St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Recently Remodeled Apartment in Aurora! - Come tour this cozy, recently renovated apartment in Aurora! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a fenced in back patio, and in unit washer and dryer. As you enter this home you will fall in love with the new marble floors and spacious living and dining room that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has been fully updated to include stainless steel appliances, a gas range stove, granite countertops, and beautiful new cabinetry with a built in wine rack! Hardwood floors are featured in each of the bedrooms giving the space an open feel. A small back patio is located off of the kitchen and is a great space for getting some fresh air or hanging out with your furry friend. Just minutes away from this property is Childrens Hospital, Anschutz Medical Center, Johnson and Wales University, and Stanley Marketplace which features many restaurants and places for a quick bite. Easy access to I-70. You do not want to miss out on this property!



Pets: Accepted on a case by case basis.

Parking: On street

Washer/Dryer: In-unit

Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Stove, Microwave

Utilities: Tenant Pays All



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5595645)