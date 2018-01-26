All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1412 Joliet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1412 Joliet St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1412 Joliet St

1412 Joliet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1412 Joliet Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Recently Remodeled Apartment in Aurora! - Come tour this cozy, recently renovated apartment in Aurora! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a fenced in back patio, and in unit washer and dryer. As you enter this home you will fall in love with the new marble floors and spacious living and dining room that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has been fully updated to include stainless steel appliances, a gas range stove, granite countertops, and beautiful new cabinetry with a built in wine rack! Hardwood floors are featured in each of the bedrooms giving the space an open feel. A small back patio is located off of the kitchen and is a great space for getting some fresh air or hanging out with your furry friend. Just minutes away from this property is Childrens Hospital, Anschutz Medical Center, Johnson and Wales University, and Stanley Marketplace which features many restaurants and places for a quick bite. Easy access to I-70. You do not want to miss out on this property!

Pets: Accepted on a case by case basis.
Parking: On street
Washer/Dryer: In-unit
Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Stove, Microwave
Utilities: Tenant Pays All

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5595645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Joliet St have any available units?
1412 Joliet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Joliet St have?
Some of 1412 Joliet St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Joliet St currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Joliet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Joliet St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Joliet St is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Joliet St offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Joliet St offers parking.
Does 1412 Joliet St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Joliet St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Joliet St have a pool?
No, 1412 Joliet St does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Joliet St have accessible units?
No, 1412 Joliet St does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Joliet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Joliet St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College