Aurora, CO
1405 South Pitkin Court
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:28 PM

1405 South Pitkin Court

1405 South Pitkin Court · No Longer Available
Location

1405 South Pitkin Court, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 South Pitkin Court have any available units?
1405 South Pitkin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1405 South Pitkin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1405 South Pitkin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 South Pitkin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 South Pitkin Court is pet friendly.
Does 1405 South Pitkin Court offer parking?
No, 1405 South Pitkin Court does not offer parking.
Does 1405 South Pitkin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 South Pitkin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 South Pitkin Court have a pool?
No, 1405 South Pitkin Court does not have a pool.
Does 1405 South Pitkin Court have accessible units?
No, 1405 South Pitkin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 South Pitkin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 South Pitkin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 South Pitkin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 South Pitkin Court does not have units with air conditioning.

