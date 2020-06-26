14001 East Tufts Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Great condo with large and open living room and dining room area, with fireplace. Walk out to large balcony. Full size washer and dryer. Convenient location near shopping and Cherry Creek reservoir. Community pool and tennis courts.



Pets: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Fireplace

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Off Street Parking

School District: Cherry Creek 5



Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

