Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

14001 East Tufts Drive

14001 East Tufts Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14001 East Tufts Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Great condo with large and open living room and dining room area, with fireplace. Walk out to large balcony. Full size washer and dryer. Convenient location near shopping and Cherry Creek reservoir. Community pool and tennis courts.

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Fireplace
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Off Street Parking
School District: Cherry Creek 5

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14001 East Tufts Drive have any available units?
14001 East Tufts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14001 East Tufts Drive have?
Some of 14001 East Tufts Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14001 East Tufts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14001 East Tufts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14001 East Tufts Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14001 East Tufts Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14001 East Tufts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14001 East Tufts Drive offers parking.
Does 14001 East Tufts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14001 East Tufts Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14001 East Tufts Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14001 East Tufts Drive has a pool.
Does 14001 East Tufts Drive have accessible units?
No, 14001 East Tufts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14001 East Tufts Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14001 East Tufts Drive has units with dishwashers.
