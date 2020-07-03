Rent Calculator
1389 Hanover St
1389 Hanover Street
·
No Longer Available
1389 Hanover Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home - Spacious 4 bedroom on a corner lot. New paint, New Carpet, Large fenced yard. 2 Car Detached Garage. Large basement with 3/4 bath and bedroom. Available now
(RLNE5266022)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 1389 Hanover St have any available units?
1389 Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
Is 1389 Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
1389 Hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1389 Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1389 Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 1389 Hanover St offer parking?
Yes, 1389 Hanover St offers parking.
Does 1389 Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1389 Hanover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1389 Hanover St have a pool?
No, 1389 Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 1389 Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 1389 Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 1389 Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1389 Hanover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1389 Hanover St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1389 Hanover St does not have units with air conditioning.
